Deployed combat dining-out

A representative from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s 5/6 Council sprays water during a combat dining-out within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 26, 2024. The combat dining-out was designed to boost the morale of service members across the installation as their deployment comes to an end. (U.S. Air Force photo)