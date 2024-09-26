Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed combat dining-out [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Deployed combat dining-out

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A representative from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s 5/6 Council sprays water during a combat dining-out within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 26, 2024. The combat dining-out was designed to boost the morale of service members across the installation as their deployment comes to an end. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8664794
    VIRIN: 240926-F-IA158-2217
    Resolution: 6388x3593
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed combat dining-out [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deployed combat dining-out
    Deployed combat dining-out
    Deployed combat dining-out
    Deployed combat dining-out
    Deployed combat dining-out
    Deployed combat dining-out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    morale
    AFCENT
    deployment
    379th ECES
    combat dining-out

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download