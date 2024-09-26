Deployed combat dining-out

Representatives from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s 5/6 Council deliver opening remarks during a combat dining-out within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 26, 2024. The event featured a variety of obstacles including a climbing wall, slip-and-slide, bouncy-slide and a constant barrage of water balloons from spectators. (U.S. Air Force photo)
