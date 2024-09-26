Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point staff bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Alyssa Gastelum at an awards ceremony Wednesday, September 25 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Gastelum served aboard the clinic from April 2022 to October 2024 in various roles, ending her service as the Leading Petty Officer, Staff Education and Training. Gastelum was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and departs the Navy to further her education.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 07:16
|Photo ID:
|8664796
|VIRIN:
|240925-O-KJ310-4935
|Resolution:
|2908x1939
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony
No keywords found.