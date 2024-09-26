I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Victoria Synoground received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her exceptional service during a ceremony held Wednesday, August 25 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
Synoground serves abord the clinic in the Patient Administration Department as the Command Limited Duty Coordinator. As the LIMDU Coordinator, Synoground’s process improvement efforts and time as a Lean Six Sigma Project team member reduced the Command’s Limited Duty Time by more than 20 days.
