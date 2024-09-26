Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Victoria Synoground received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her exceptional service during a ceremony held Wednesday, August 25 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Synoground serves abord the clinic in the Patient Administration Department as the Command Limited Duty Coordinator. As the LIMDU Coordinator, Synoground’s process improvement efforts and time as a Lean Six Sigma Project team member reduced the Command’s Limited Duty Time by more than 20 days.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8664789
    VIRIN: 240925-O-KJ310-3319
    Resolution: 3629x2419
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony
    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony
    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground
    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy medicine
    mcas cherry point
    naval health clinic cherry point
    nhccp
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download