    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recognized Sailors and staff at an awards ceremony held Wednesday, September 25 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Those recognized, from left to right were Mr. Kevin Murphy as Senior Employee of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jabari Parker with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Hospital Corpsman Second class Kaytelyn Barros as Sailor of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Vanessa Schoefield as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospitalman Nidya Salazar as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Alyssa Gastelum with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Victoria Synoground with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8664788
    VIRIN: 240925-O-KJ310-6904
    Resolution: 3276x2184
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
