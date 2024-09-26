Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recognized Sailors and staff at an awards ceremony...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recognized Sailors and staff at an awards ceremony held Wednesday, September 25 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Those recognized, from left to right were Mr. Kevin Murphy as Senior Employee of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jabari Parker with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Hospital Corpsman Second class Kaytelyn Barros as Sailor of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Vanessa Schoefield as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospitalman Nidya Salazar as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Alyssa Gastelum with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Victoria Synoground with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. see less | View Image Page