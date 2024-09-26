Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point staff bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Alyssa Gastelum at an awards ceremony Wednesday, September 25 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Gastelum served aboard the clinic from April 2022 to October 2024 in various roles, ending her service as the Leading Petty Officer, Staff Education and Training. Gastelum was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and departs the Navy to further her education.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8664792
    VIRIN: 240925-O-KJ310-3415
    Resolution: 1816x2724
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony
    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony
    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground
    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Synoground
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum
    Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Sailors, Staff at September Awards Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy medicine
    mcas cherry point
    naval health clinic cherry point
    nhccp
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download