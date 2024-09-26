Fair Winds and Following Seas: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Gastelum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point staff bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Alyssa Gastelum at an awards ceremony Wednesday, September 25 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Gastelum served aboard the clinic from April 2022 to October 2024 in various roles, ending her service as the Leading Petty Officer, Staff Education and Training. Gastelum was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and departs the Navy to further her education.