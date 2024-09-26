Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10  [Image 11 of 12]

    Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The last U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender and two F-15Es Strike Eagle assigned to Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, fly in formation during the KC-10 farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. As the final base to operate the KC-10, Travis AFB had the honor of bidding farewell to an aircraft that has been a vital component of the U.S. military’s global reach and power projection capabilities, this ceremony marking the closing of an important chapter in the history of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 20:00
    Photo ID: 8664114
    VIRIN: 240926-F-OY799-1671
    Resolution: 4176x2349
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10  [Image 12 of 12], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    KC-10 Extender
    USAF
    Farewell ceremony

