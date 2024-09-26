Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10  [Image 9 of 12]

    Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The last KC-10 Extender crew make their walk to the aircraft on the flight during the KC-10 farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. The ceremony honored the legacy, heritage and historical significance of the KC-10 and the aircrew and maintainers who supported the airframe during its time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    This work, Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10  [Image 12 of 12], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

