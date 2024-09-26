Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The last U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender takes off from the flight line during the KC-10 farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. As the final base to operate the KC-10, Travis AFB had the honor of bidding farewell to an aircraft that has been a vital component of the U.S. military’s global reach and power projection capabilities, this ceremony marking the closing of an important chapter in the history of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)