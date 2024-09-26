Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, former 10th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former 9th Air Refueling Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. The ceremony honored the legacy, heritage and historical significance of the KC-10 and the aircrew and maintainers who supported the airframe during its time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
