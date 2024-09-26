Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The KC-10 Extender farewell ceremony patch is worn by an audience member during the farewell ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 26, 2024. The ceremony honored the legacy, heritage and historical significance of the KC-10 and the aircrew and maintainers who supported the airframe during its time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)