Robot Target Testing

U.S. Marines participate in a shooting exercise using T50 and T60 targets on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. The shooting exercise tests the reliability of using robotic targets aboard the depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)