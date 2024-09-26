Robot Target Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

William Rood, a native of Tacoma, W.A. and a Field Service Representative working with Marathon Targets, programs the T50 and T60 targets to move around on range during a shooting exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. The shooting exercise tests the reliability of using robotic targets aboard the depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)