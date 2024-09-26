Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robot Target Testing [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Robot Target Testing

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Patrick Conte, a native of Jacksonville, N.C. and an Administrative Specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, participates in the course of fire during a shooting exercise involving T50 and T60 targets on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. The shooting exercise tests the reliability of using robotic targets aboard the depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 14:16
    Photo ID: 8663230
    VIRIN: 240923-M-OL563-1382
    Resolution: 4157x2771
    Size: 8.27 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robot Target Testing [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing
    Robot Target Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robot
    range
    target
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download