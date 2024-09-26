Robot Target Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Williams, a Fire Team Leader with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, Kings Bay, participates in the course of fire during a shooting exercise involving T50 and T60 targets on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. The shooting exercise tests the reliability of using robotic targets aboard the depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)