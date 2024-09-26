Robot Target Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaiah Vaughn, a native of Syracuse, N.Y. and a Range Coach with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, participates in the course of fire during a shooting exercise involving T50 and T60 targets on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024. The shooting exercise tests the reliability of using robotic targets aboard the depot. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)