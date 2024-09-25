Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, assistant adjutant general for Air, Florida National Guard and the commander for Florida Air National Guard speaks to Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron loads supplies into a vehicle during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. Guardsmen were activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-storm operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8662128
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-RH401-2398
|Resolution:
|7642x4295
|Size:
|17.91 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
This work, Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.