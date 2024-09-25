Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts [Image 1 of 5]

    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, assistant adjutant general for Air, Florida National Guard and the commander for Florida Air National Guard speaks to Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron loads supplies into a vehicle during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. Guardsmen were activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-storm operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    FLANG
    202 RED HORSE

