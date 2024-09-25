Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Christopher Armel with Delta Co., 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, performs a test flight for a drone system during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. National guard members from across the state activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-storm operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 22:29
    Photo ID: 8662129
    VIRIN: 240925-A-RH401-9450
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.53 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts
    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts
    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts
    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts
    Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    FLANG
    753 BEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download