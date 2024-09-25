Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

Spc. Christopher Armel with Delta Co., 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, performs a test flight for a drone system during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. National guard members from across the state activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-storm operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8662129
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-RH401-9450
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.53 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
