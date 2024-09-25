Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron load supplies into a vehicle during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. RED HORSE mobilized engineer teams capable of clearing obstructions and debris from roads as part of post-storm operations.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8662131
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-RH401-9996
|Resolution:
|8147x5431
|Size:
|22.72 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.