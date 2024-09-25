Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron load supplies into a vehicle during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. RED HORSE mobilized engineer teams capable of clearing obstructions and debris from roads as part of post-storm operations.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)