Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

A Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron loads supplies into a vehicle during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. Guardsmen were activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-storm operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|09.25.2024
|09.25.2024 22:29
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
