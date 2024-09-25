Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron loads supplies into a vehicle during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. Guardsmen were activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-storm operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)