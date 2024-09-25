Florida National Guard Maintains Storm Response Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 2-111th Aviation Regiment inspect equipment during storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. National guard members from across the state activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-storm operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)