    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy [Image 4 of 4]

    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airman 1st Class Terrance Butler, 633d Communications Squadron client systems technician, left, and Tech. Sgt. William Lamastro, 633d CS cable & antenna maintenance, right, test the connection of cables at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. Butler was successfully able to set up a network connection and learned how to connect cables in an office thanks to the guidance of Lamastro. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8661228
    VIRIN: 240911-F-JG177-1329
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
