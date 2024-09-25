633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Terrance Butler, 633d Communications Squadron client systems technician, left, and Tech. Sgt. William Lamastro, 633d CS cable & antenna maintenance, right, test the connection of cables at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. Butler was successfully able to set up a network connection and learned how to connect cables in an office thanks to the guidance of Lamastro. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)