633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

633d Communication Squadron Airmen participate in a group study session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. The students competed with each other in a study session in order to test each other’s knowledge of what they had learned over the week. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)