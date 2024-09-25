Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    633d Communication Squadron Airmen participate in a group study session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. The students competed with each other in a study session in order to test each other’s knowledge of what they had learned over the week. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    TAGS

    cyber
    Cyber Academy
    Cyber Airmen
    633d Communications Squadron

