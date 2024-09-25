633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Gavin Padula, 633d Communications Squadron network operations technician, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. By putting in the effort to study for his class, Padula won first place during a flash card quiz and was awarded a blue dragon as a prize. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)