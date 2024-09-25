Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy [Image 2 of 4]

    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gavin Padula, 633d Communications Squadron network operations technician, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. By putting in the effort to study for his class, Padula won first place during a flash card quiz and was awarded a blue dragon as a prize. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8661222
    VIRIN: 240911-F-JG177-1317
    Resolution: 5208x4024
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

