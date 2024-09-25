Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

    633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Lamastro, 633d Communications Squadron cable & antenna maintenance, left, watches as U.S. Airman 1st Class Terrance Butler, 633d CS client systems technician, right, connects the cable to the extension cord at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. Butler was being tested on his knowledge of connecting cables to ensure he would be able to set up networks in the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8661224
    VIRIN: 240911-F-JG177-1320
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
