633d Communications Squadron launch new training Academy

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William Lamastro, 633d Communications Squadron cable & antenna maintenance, left, watches as U.S. Airman 1st Class Terrance Butler, 633d CS client systems technician, right, connects the cable to the extension cord at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2024. Butler was being tested on his knowledge of connecting cables to ensure he would be able to set up networks in the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)