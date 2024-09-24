Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their initial call home during receiving on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 24, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8660813
    VIRIN: 240924-M-WD009-1069
    Resolution: 8107x5407
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    yellow footprints
    haircut
    bus
    DI
    ERR
    MCRDPI

