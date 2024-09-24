Mike Company Receiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Richard Landreth, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, runs to the Yellow Footprints upon arrival on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 24, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)