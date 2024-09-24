Mike Company Receiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hunter L. Hottinger, a drill instructor with Recruit Processing Company, Support Battalion, prepares to receive new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 24, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)