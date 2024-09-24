Mike Company Receiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, proceed through the Silver Hatches during receiving on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 24, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)