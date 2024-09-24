Mike Company Receiving

Rct. Luke Humphrey, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut during receiving on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 24, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)
