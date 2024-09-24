Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander M. Wilkinson, a military police NCO assigned to the 759th Military Police Battalion, poses for a picture at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. Through thorough and detailed training that prepares MPs to manage diverse situations, V Corps reinforces its unwavering commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)