    To Serve & Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army [Image 4 of 4]

    To Serve &amp; Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army

    POZNAN, POLAND

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander M. Wilkinson, a military police NCO assigned to the 759th Military Police Battalion, poses for a picture at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. Through thorough and detailed training that prepares MPs to manage diverse situations, V Corps reinforces its unwavering commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    This work, To Serve & Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

