Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    To Serve & Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    To Serve &amp; Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army

    POZNAN, POLAND

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander M. Wilkinson, a military police NCO assigned to the 759th Military Police Battalion, completes paperwork at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. V Corps is dedicated to maintaining safety and security abroad by continuously training its forces and equipping them to seamlessly carry out important missions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 07:31
    Photo ID: 8660697
    VIRIN: 240923-A-TM140-8962
    Resolution: 5981x3987
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To Serve & Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    To Serve &amp; Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army
    To Serve &amp; Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army
    To Serve &amp; Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army
    To Serve &amp; Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    To Serve &amp; Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download