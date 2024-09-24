U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander M. Wilkinson, a military police NCO assigned to the 759th Military Police Battalion, completes paperwork at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 25, 2024. V Corps is dedicated to maintaining safety and security abroad by continuously training its forces and equipping them to seamlessly carry out important missions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|09.23.2024
|09.25.2024 07:31
|8660697
|240923-A-TM140-8962
|5981x3987
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|0
|0
To Serve & Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army
