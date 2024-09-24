To Serve & Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army

Photo By Pfc. Jason Sessions | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel A. Lee, a military police NCO assigned to the 317th...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jason Sessions | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel A. Lee, a military police NCO assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, poses for a picture at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 23, 2024. Through rigorous training that equips MPs to handle a variety of situations, V Corps strengthens its commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force by offering a range of services that ensure the safety of both military personnel and the public. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KOŚCIUSZKO, Poland – The Military Police (MP) of the U.S. Army serve a crucial role in maintaining law, order, and discipline both on and off the battlefield. From handling detainee operations to supporting combat missions, MPs provide essential services that help ensure the safety and effectiveness of U.S. military personnel.



At Camp Kościuszko, in Poznan, Poland, MPs are responsible for enforcing military laws, including the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), which ensures that Soldiers and personnel uphold the ethical standards expected within the Army. They conduct investigations, make arrests, and protect the installation and its assets from criminal activity.



MPs are often called to resolve domestic disturbances, investigate criminal acts like theft or assault, and enforce traffic regulations on military bases. Their presence ensures discipline and deters criminal behavior, helping to maintain morale and unit cohesion.



“The MP motto is to assist, protect, and defend,” said Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel A. Lee, a military police NCO assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion. “Our duties are numerous and vast, utilized across the board, which include guarding, securing, patrolling and policing within the jurisdiction of a military base.”



Another responsibility of MPs is the protection of key military personnel and installations. They often serve as bodyguards for high-ranking officers and dignitaries, ensuring their safety from potential threats. MPs are also responsible for securing vital military infrastructure, including airfields, supply depots, and communication centers.



Military police officers undergo rigorous training that prepares them to respond to a wide range of situations. This training includes both law enforcement techniques and combat skills, allowing MPs to transition seamlessly between peacetime and combat roles. They are trained in areas such as crowd control, riot response, and emergency management, which are vital during times of civil unrest or disaster.



“The training provided to all MPs is thorough, well-structured, and highly detailed,” said Staff Sgt. Alexander M. Wilkinson, a military police NCO assigned to the 759th Military Police Battalion. “The training aligns closely with the mission at Camp Kościuszko, which is to serve and protect military personnel, civilians, and everyone who enters our gates."



The U.S. Army's Military Police Corps plays a vital role in military operations, offering a broad range of services to protect both military personnel and the general public. V Corps — the Army’s only forward-deployed warfighting headquarters — consistently supports the training of MPs like Lee and Wilkinson, who are crucial in upholding the security, order, discipline, and effectiveness of the U.S. military.