U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel A. Lee, a military police NCO assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, poses for a picture at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 23, 2024. Through rigorous training that equips MPs to handle a variety of situations, V Corps strengthens its commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force by offering a range of services that ensure the safety of both military personnel and the public. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)