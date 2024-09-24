U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel A. Lee, a military police NCO assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, completes paperwork at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 23, 2024. V Corps — the Army’s only forward-deployed warfighting headquarters — remains committed to ensuring safety and security overseas by consistently training a combat-ready force prepared to execute both today’s mission and those of the future. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8660698
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-TM140-6118
|Resolution:
|4716x3144
|Size:
|938.84 KB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
To Serve & Protect: The Importance of Military Police in the U.S. Army
