Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel A. Lee, a military police NCO assigned to the 317th Military Police Battalion, completes paperwork at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sept. 23, 2024. V Corps — the Army’s only forward-deployed warfighting headquarters — remains committed to ensuring safety and security overseas by consistently training a combat-ready force prepared to execute both today’s mission and those of the future. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions)