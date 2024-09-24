379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pavement and heavy equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron smooth concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. Due to extreme ambient heat, concrete requires constant attention to detail to ensure the final product is level, textured and structurally sound. (U.S. Air Force photo)