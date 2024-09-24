Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project [Image 3 of 5]

    379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A pavement and heavy equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron washes construction equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. The 15-member team constructed a concrete pad on the installation’s explosive ordnance disposal range for use during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) scenarios. Regular cleaning of equipment extends longevity and reduces the need for replacements. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8660688
    VIRIN: 240914-F-IA158-1028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    concrete
    AFCENT
    construction
    379th ECES
    RADR

