379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pavement and heavy equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron washes construction equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. The 15-member team constructed a concrete pad on the installation’s explosive ordnance disposal range for use during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) scenarios. Regular cleaning of equipment extends longevity and reduces the need for replacements. (U.S. Air Force photo)