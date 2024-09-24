379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pavement and heavy equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron smooths concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. The 15-member team constructed a concrete pad on the installation’s explosive ordnance disposal range for use during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) scenarios. A RADR exercise simulates runway damage to evaluate how effectively the 379th ECES can respond, repair, and restore the airfield to operational capacity within a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo)