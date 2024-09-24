Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project [Image 1 of 5]

    379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A pavement and heavy equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron smooths concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. The 15-member team constructed a concrete pad on the installation’s explosive ordnance disposal range for use during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) scenarios. A RADR exercise simulates runway damage to evaluate how effectively the 379th ECES can respond, repair, and restore the airfield to operational capacity within a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8660686
    VIRIN: 240914-F-IA158-1014
    Resolution: 7815x5210
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    concrete
    AFCENT
    construction
    379th ECES
    RADR

