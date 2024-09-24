A pavement and heavy equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron smooths concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. The 15-member team constructed a concrete pad on the installation’s explosive ordnance disposal range for use during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) scenarios. A RADR exercise simulates runway damage to evaluate how effectively the 379th ECES can respond, repair, and restore the airfield to operational capacity within a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 05:09
|Photo ID:
|8660686
|VIRIN:
|240914-F-IA158-1014
|Resolution:
|7815x5210
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.