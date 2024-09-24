379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pavement and heavy equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron construct a concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. The 15-member team constructed a 175 by 423 foot concrete pad on the installation’s explosive ordnance disposal range for use during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) scenarios. The project leveraged relationships with host nation industries to pour nine trucks of concrete to create an enduring training site for future U.S. military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)