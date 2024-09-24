379th ECES concludes multi-month construction project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pavement and heavy equipment specialists assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron construct a concrete pad within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 14, 2024. The team will use this concrete pad during future Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercises to evaluate how effectively the 379th ECES can respond, repair, and restore the airfield to operational capacity within a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo)