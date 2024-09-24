Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555 FGS prepares jets for Cobra Warrior 24.2 [Image 7 of 7]

    555 FGS prepares jets for Cobra Warrior 24.2

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Taylor, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, hands out countermeasure modules during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. The partnerships created through recurring training events, like Cobra Warrior, better support NATO’s ability to employ a strategic force in theater whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 05:05
    VIRIN: 240922-F-MO337-1043
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
    F-16
    takeoff
    Munitions
    Weapons
    Readiness Exercise
    Cobra Warrior

