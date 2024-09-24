555 FGS prepares jets for Cobra Warrior 24.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force fuels distributors assigned to the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024.These exercises enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)