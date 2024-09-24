U.S. Air Force fuels distributors assigned to the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024.These exercises enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 05:05
|Photo ID:
|8660677
|VIRIN:
|240922-F-MO337-1003
|Resolution:
|5563x3701
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
This work, 555 FGS prepares jets for Cobra Warrior 24.2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.