555 FGS prepares jets for Cobra Warrior 24.2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jude Pino, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, ensures the security of munitions during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. These exercises enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)