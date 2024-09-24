555 FGS prepares jets for Cobra Warrior 24.2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauro Ibarra, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron fuels technician, conducts a pre-flight inspection during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing is in England to participate in CW24-2, alongside other NATO Allies and partner air forces. These types of missions enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 05:05
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
