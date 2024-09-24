555 FGS prepares jets for Cobra Warrior 24.2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leo Wang, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, conducts a pre-flight inspection during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2024. The partnerships created through recurring training events, like Cobra Warrior, better support NATO’s ability to employ a strategic force in theater whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
