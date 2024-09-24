Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Stiffler, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, taxis on the runway during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The partnerships with NATO Allies and partners are key to countering malign actors while increasing interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)