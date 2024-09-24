Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs [Image 7 of 7]

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Stiffler, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, taxis on the runway during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The partnerships with NATO Allies and partners are key to countering malign actors while increasing interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

