Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Stiffler, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares his flight suit during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024.This exercise provided valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios against near peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)