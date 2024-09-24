Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Stiffler, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, steps to his aircraft during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024.The partnerships created through recurring training events, like Cobra Warrior, better support NATO’s ability to employ a strategic force in theater whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)