U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Stiffler, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, steps to his aircraft during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024.The partnerships created through recurring training events, like Cobra Warrior, better support NATO’s ability to employ a strategic force in theater whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|09.20.2024
|09.25.2024 04:18
|8660630
|240919-F-MO337-1002
|2395x3600
|651.86 KB
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
This work, Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.