Cobra Warrior 24.2 takeoffs

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leo Kim, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. This exercise provided valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios against near peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)